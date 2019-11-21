 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

November 21, 2019

Global “Automotive Exterior Materials Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Exterior Materials Market. The Automotive Exterior Materials Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Exterior Materials Market: 

The Automotive Exterior Materials are the materials used for the Automotive Exterior producing.Increasing amount of population in China and India are likely to generate a steady demand for passenger cars and light commercial fuel-efficient vehicles, thus extending the requirement of exterior materials. With the presence of major market participants such as Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Dongfeng, Changan, Geely, Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai, etc.; Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a sturdy demand for auto manufacturers and OEMs.The global Automotive Exterior Materials market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Exterior Materials Market:

  • Magna International Inc.
  • Grupo Antolin
  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  • Gestamp AutomociÃ³n
  • Toyoda Gosei Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Plastic Omnium Co.
  • Flex-N-Gate Corporation
  • Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH
  • DURA Automotive Systems
  • LLC
  • Trinseo S.A.

    Regions covered in the Automotive Exterior Materials Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Applications:

  • Bumpers
  • Fenders
  • Doors
  • Hoods
  • Tailgates

    Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Types:

  • Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Plastics
  • Glass Composites
  • Carbon Composites

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Automotive Exterior Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Materials Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exterior Materials Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Product
    4.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Automotive Exterior Materials by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Automotive Exterior Materials by Product
    6.3 North America Automotive Exterior Materials by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials by Product
    7.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Forecast
    12.5 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Automotive Exterior Materials Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Materials Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

