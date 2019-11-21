Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

The Automotive Exterior Materials are the materials used for the Automotive Exterior producing.Increasing amount of population in China and India are likely to generate a steady demand for passenger cars and light commercial fuel-efficient vehicles, thus extending the requirement of exterior materials. With the presence of major market participants such as Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Dongfeng, Changan, Geely, Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai, etc.; Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a sturdy demand for auto manufacturers and OEMs.The global Automotive Exterior Materials market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Magna International Inc.

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Ltd.

Plastic Omnium Co.

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

DURA Automotive Systems

LLC

Trinseo S.A.

Regions covered in the Automotive Exterior Materials Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Applications:

Bumpers

Fenders

Doors

Hoods

Tailgates Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Types:

Steel

Aluminum

Plastics

Glass Composites