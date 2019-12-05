Global Automotive Fabric Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Automotive Fabric Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Automotive Fabric Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Automotive Fabric Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881480

Automotive fabrics are woven, nonwoven, knitted, coated, or composite fabrics that are flexible, elastic, soft, and lightweight in design. These fabrics provide seating comfort. The global automotive fabric market is driven by technology developments in advanced fabric materials, which are known to provide superior comfort qualities vis-Ã -vis Composites. The global automotive fabric market is driven by the rise in consumer demand for comfort. Increase in disposable incomes allows consumers to afford high-end luxury cars. Technological advancements in automotive fabric materials allows lower range cars to be optionally fitted with quality fabrics. These factors are estimated to boost the global automotive fabric market in the next few years. Increase in manufacture of passenger cars is also augmenting the global automotive fabric market.

The global Automotive Fabric market is projected to witness high growth on account of the rising automobile production particularly in Asian countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. In addition, increasing penetration of technical textiles in the automotive industry to cater to high performance applications is also expected to drive the global demand.

R&D initiatives to develop novel as well as superior quality textile products are presumed to have a positive impact on the market growth. On the regulatory front, directives related to safety standards and emission control is anticipated to critically affect the global market.

Numerous passengersâ safety related regulations are presumed to fuel the demand for Automotive Fabric for the production of airbags and seat belts. Euro VI petrol and diesel standard norms that regulate heavy and light vehicles are expected to increase the usage of textile in the automotive filters.

Woven type segment had dominated the Automotive Fabric market with over 39% of the total market in 2017.

In 2017, Upholstery application segment witnessed the highest penetration, accounting for over 47.5% of the overall Automotive Fabric demand and is expected to show a similar trend shortly.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Adient

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku

Lear

Shanghai Shenda

HayashiÂ Telempu

Autoneum

Suminoe Textile

Sage Automotive Interiors

Motus Integrated

UGN

Kuangda Technology

HYOSUNG

Freudenberg

Seiren

Toyobo

Faurecia

STS Group

SRF

AGMÂ Automotive Automotive Fabric Market by Types

Woven

Nonwoven

Composites

Other Materials Automotive Fabric Market by Applications

Upholstery

Floor Covering

Airbag

Safety Belt