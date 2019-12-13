Global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Report gives deep analysis of "Synthetic Paper Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Yupo

Nan Ya Plastics

Arjobex

Treofan Group

Dupont Tyvek

PPG Industries

HOP Industries

American Profol

Taghleef Industries Synthetic Paper Market Segmentation Market by Type

BOPP

HDPE

Others Market by Application

Label

Non-Label

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]