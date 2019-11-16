Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Automotive Gear Shifter Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

On the basis of type, the traditional mechanical gear shifter is the largest segment with around 90% sales share of the total market in 2017. Meanwhile, the electronic gear shifter developed at a double digit growth rate during last years, and the electronic gear shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive gear shifter market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa regions. In 2017, China is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for automotive gear shifter and held 29% sales share in the global market.

The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL Corporation

Sila

Ficosa

Fuji Kiko

Kostal

DURA

Tokai Rika

Ningbo Gaofa

Chongqing Downwind

Nanjing Aolin Automotive Gear Shifter Market by Types

Mechanical Gear Shifter

Electronic Gear Shifter Automotive Gear Shifter Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle