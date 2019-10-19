Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market 2019: Analysis by Sales Market Segment, Size and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Glass fiber (or glass fibre) composites is a material consisting of numerous extremely fine fibers of glass..

Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

Fiber Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Fiber Glass

Johns Manville

Lanxess

Braj Binani Group

Kemrock

Celanese

Binani Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass

China National Materials

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

Chongqing Polycomp International and many more. Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market can be Split into:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Thermoplastics

Others. By Applications, the Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market can be Split into:

Interior

Exterior

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components