Global Automotive HVAC Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Automotive HVAC:

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.

Automotive HVAC Market Manufactures:

Standalone HVAC

Automotive HVAC Market Applications:

Sport Utility Vehicle

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

In recent years, the automotive HVAC market has enjoyed a large development, with the fast development of automotive industry. Many automotive manufacturers have built plant in China in recent years. To meet the local demand, many automotive HVAC manufacturers have transferred their production bases to China.

In general, the development of global automotive HVAC market is promising and the sales growth rate in China may be higher than other regions in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Automotive HVAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 27400 million US$ in 2024, from 22800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.