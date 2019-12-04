 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive King Pin Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Automotive King Pin

Automotive King Pin Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The kingpin, also king-pin and king pin is the main pivot in the steering mechanism of a car or other vehicle.
Most commonly the centre of the kingpin was fixed in the axle and the hub carrier was forked to fit over this, but some used a forked axle and a kingpin fixed into a single piece carrier.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Beyonz (Japan)

  • JG Automotive (Spain)
  • Stemco (USA)
  • Kasuya Seiko (Japan)
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)
  • Nishiura Seiki (Japan)

  • Automotive King Pin Market by Types

  • Pressing Bushing Type
  • Floating Bushing Type

    Automotive King Pin Market by Applications

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive King Pin Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive King Pin Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive King Pin Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive King Pin Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive King Pin Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive King Pin by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive King Pin Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive King Pin Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive King Pin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Automotive King Pin by Regions

    4.1 Automotive King Pin by Regions

    4.2 Americas Automotive King Pin Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Automotive King Pin Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Automotive King Pin Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive King Pin Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Automotive King Pin Distributors

    10.3 Automotive King Pin Customer

    11 Global Automotive King Pin Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Automotive King Pin Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Automotive King Pin Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Automotive King Pin Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Automotive King Pin Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Automotive King Pin Product Offered

    12.3 Automotive King Pin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

