Global Automotive Leather/Fabric Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Automotive Leather/Fabric Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Automotive Leather/Fabric Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

LeatherÂ is a durable and flexible material created byÂ tanningÂ animalÂ rawhides, mostly cattle hide and fabric is a flexible material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres (yarn or thread).

The fabric seats in the car are generally nylon or polyester.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Adient (USA)

Continental (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Faurecia (France)

Lear (USA)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

NHK Spring (Japan)

Draexlmaier Group (Germany)

TS TECH (Japan)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

GAC Component (China)

TACHI-S (Japan)

Inteva Products (USA)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)

GRAMMER (Germany)

Roechling (Germany)

Kasai Kogyo (Japan)

Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China)

Inoac (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Pacific Industrial (Japan)

Daewon Kangup (Korea)

Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co.

Ltd. (DETC) (China)

International Textile Group (USA)

Kyowa Leather Cloth (Japan)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Meiwa Industry (Japan)

Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts (China)

Borgers (Germany)

ISRINGHAUSEN (Germany)

Aichi Hikaku Industry (Japan)

Alcantara (Italy)

ARACO (Japan)

Asada U (Japan)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Chiyoda Intrgre (Japan)

COWERK (Japan) Automotive Leather/Fabric Market by Types

Leather

Fabric Automotive Leather/Fabric Market by Applications

Passenger Cars