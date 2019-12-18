Global Automotive Lidar Sensor Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3D-representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection and Ranging (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.

The classification of Automotive Lidar Sensor includes Mechanical/Scanning Lidar, Solid State Lidar, and the proportion of Mechanical/Scanning Lidar in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, with a production market share nearly 84% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, enjoying production market share nearly 11% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Velodyne

ibeo

Quanergy Systems

Leddartech

Trilumina

Luminar

Phantom Intelligence

Hesai Tech

Leishen Automotive Lidar Sensor Market by Types

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar Automotive Lidar Sensor Market by Applications

OEM