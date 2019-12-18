 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Lidar Sensor Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Automotive Lidar Sensor

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Automotive Lidar Sensor Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Lidar Sensor Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3D-representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection and Ranging (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.
The classification of Automotive Lidar Sensor includes Mechanical/Scanning Lidar, Solid State Lidar, and the proportion of Mechanical/Scanning Lidar in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.
North America is the largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, with a production market share nearly 84% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, enjoying production market share nearly 11% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Velodyne

  • ibeo
  • Quanergy Systems
  • Leddartech
  • Trilumina
  • Luminar
  • Phantom Intelligence
  • Hesai Tech
  • Leishen

    Automotive Lidar Sensor Market by Types

  • Solid State Lidar
  • Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

    Automotive Lidar Sensor Market by Applications

  • OEM
  • Research

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Automotive Lidar Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Automotive Lidar Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Automotive Lidar Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Automotive Lidar Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Automotive Lidar Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 134  

