Global Automotive Lighting Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Global Automotive Lighting Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Automotive Lighting Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Asia Pacific automotive lighting market accounted for over 42% of the overall share in 2016. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Europe is anticipated to have steady growth owing to increasing adoption in the brake, reverse, interior lights, and signal indicators. Further, environmental regulations mandate the installation of LEDs across various applications. The North American regions are expected to have substantial demand for LED lights in the automotive sector, majorly supplemented by their increasing application in the interior segment.

Halogen Lighting

HID Lighting

LED Lighting

Passenger Vehicle