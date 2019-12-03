Global Automotive Metal Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Metal Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Automotive Metal market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Metal Market:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

About Automotive Metal Market:

Automobile companies are one of the biggest metal product consumers. Steel and aluminum are widely used in the automobile industry.

Automobile companies use metal products for auto sheets and engine parts.

Asia Pacific accounted for 46.2% of the total market revenue in 2017. Consumer preference, government policies, environmental regulations, and competition are the key factors leading to the growth of automotive industry in the region. Manufacturers are coming up with new designs and manufacturing processes in order to meet the rapidly changing consumer demand.

The global Automotive Metal market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Metal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Metal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Automotive Metal Market Report Segment by Types:

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Global Automotive Metal Market Report Segmented by Application:

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Metal in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

