Global Automotive Motor Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Automotive Motor

GlobalAutomotive Motor Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Motors are devices used to transfer or transform electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. Automotive motors include various used in vehicles, such as powertrain motor, power seat motors, wiper motors, etc. Generally, a normal saloon car will equip about 20~30 motors and a luxury saloon car may need 3 times. For commercial vehicles, the amount of motors equipped is also more than 10. These automotive motors are very important to vehicles.
Automotive motors include various motors used in automotive, the product structure is chaos. The price of different type product is large. Enterprises like Mabuchi can supply several times of other companyâs production, but its production value is not as high as production in market share due to the low price.As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of automotive motors is mature but only these international giants can supply the high end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.The automotive motors market concentration is rather high as the major manufacturer occupied large share of the market. International giants like Bosch, Asmo have built many factories around the world, especially in China, where the automotive industry developed fast and the market demand is larger and larger.Facing the fierce competition, Chinese manufacturers should invest more on research and development to maintain and expand their market share. While these international giants should take measures like introduce new products, build new factories to hold their position in market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Bosch
  • Asmo
  • Mitsuba
  • Brose
  • Johnson Electric
  • Nidec
  • Mabuchi
  • Valeo Group
  • Mahle
  • S&T Motiv
  • Remy International
  • BÃ¼HLER Motor
  • Shihlin Electric
  • Jheeco
  • Bright
  • Inteva Products
  • Wuxi Minxian
  • Prestolite Electric
  • Zhejiang Dehong

    Automotive Motor Market by Types

  • Motor
  • Stater
  • Alternator

    Automotive Motor Market by Applications

  • Body
  • Powertrain
  • Classis

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Automotive Motor Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive Motor Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive Motor Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive Motor by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Motor Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive Motor Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 160

