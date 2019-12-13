Global Automotive Motor Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Global Automotive Motor Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Automotive Motor Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Motors are devices used to transfer or transform electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. Automotive motors include various used in vehicles, such as powertrain motor, power seat motors, wiper motors, etc. Generally, a normal saloon car will equip about 20~30 motors and a luxury saloon car may need 3 times. For commercial vehicles, the amount of motors equipped is also more than 10. These automotive motors are very important to vehicles.

Automotive motors include various motors used in automotive, the product structure is chaos. The price of different type product is large. Enterprises like Mabuchi can supply several times of other companyâs production, but its production value is not as high as production in market share due to the low price.As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of automotive motors is mature but only these international giants can supply the high end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.The automotive motors market concentration is rather high as the major manufacturer occupied large share of the market. International giants like Bosch, Asmo have built many factories around the world, especially in China, where the automotive industry developed fast and the market demand is larger and larger.Facing the fierce competition, Chinese manufacturers should invest more on research and development to maintain and expand their market share. While these international giants should take measures like introduce new products, build new factories to hold their position in market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

Asmo

Mitsuba

Brose

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Mabuchi

Valeo Group

Mahle

S&T Motiv

Remy International

BÃ¼HLER Motor

Shihlin Electric

Jheeco

Bright

Inteva Products

Wuxi Minxian

Prestolite Electric

Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Motor Market by Types

Motor

Stater

Alternator Automotive Motor Market by Applications

Body

Powertrain