Global Automotive Motor Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

December 13, 2019

Automotive Motor

Global Automotive Motor Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Automotive Motor Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Motors are devices used to transfer or transform electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. Automotive motors include various used in vehicles, such as powertrain motor, power seat motors, wiper motors, etc. Generally, a normal saloon car will equip about 20~30 motors and a luxury saloon car may need 3 times. For commercial vehicles, the amount of motors equipped is also more than 10. These automotive motors are very important to vehicles.
Automotive motors include various motors used in automotive, the product structure is chaos. The price of different type product is large. Enterprises like Mabuchi can supply several times of other companyâs production, but its production value is not as high as production in market share due to the low price.As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of automotive motors is mature but only these international giants can supply the high end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.The automotive motors market concentration is rather high as the major manufacturer occupied large share of the market. International giants like Bosch, Asmo have built many factories around the world, especially in China, where the automotive industry developed fast and the market demand is larger and larger.Facing the fierce competition, Chinese manufacturers should invest more on research and development to maintain and expand their market share. While these international giants should take measures like introduce new products, build new factories to hold their position in market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

  • Asmo
  • Mitsuba
  • Brose
  • Johnson Electric
  • Nidec
  • Mabuchi
  • Valeo Group
  • Mahle
  • S&T Motiv
  • Remy International
  • BÃ¼HLER Motor
  • Shihlin Electric
  • Jheeco
  • Bright
  • Inteva Products
  • Wuxi Minxian
  • Prestolite Electric
  • Zhejiang Dehong

    Automotive Motor Market by Types

  • Motor
  • Stater
  • Alternator

    Automotive Motor Market by Applications

  • Body
  • Powertrain
  • Classis

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Motor Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive Motor Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive Motor Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive Motor by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Motor Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive Motor Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Automotive Motor by Regions

    4.1 Automotive Motor by Regions

    4.2 Americas Automotive Motor Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Automotive Motor Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Motor Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Automotive Motor Distributors

    10.3 Automotive Motor Customer

    No. of pages: 160

