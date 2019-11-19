 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)

GlobalAutomotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market:

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Volkswagen
  • Fiat
  • Honda
  • General Motors
  • Renault
  • Hyundai
  • Ford
  • Iran Khodro
  • Volvo Group
  • PSA
  • C&C Truck

    About Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market:

  • A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas vehicles should not be confused with vehicles powered by LPG (mainly propane), which is a fuel with a fundamentally different composition.
  • Natural gas vehicles play an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand has driven production of natural gas vehicles.The main sales markets are located in the asia-pacific region dominated by China and South America.After sweeping the asia-pacific region, South America, North America and Europe also have a strong procurement market.Asia-pacific is the region with the largest consumption of natural gas vehicles, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
  • Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market size will reach 11300 million US$ by 2025, from 6582.1 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV).This industry study presents the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
  • The consumption of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, etc.

    At the end Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • CNG Vehicle
  • LNG Vehicle

    Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size

    2.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production by Type

    6.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue by Type

    6.3 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    Joann Wilson
