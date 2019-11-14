Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

Global "Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market" 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market:

It is a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added Activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for locational tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

In terms of region, the global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market by Types:

Operations Management

Information Management

Risk Management

Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

Safety & Compliance Management

Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market by Applications:

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

