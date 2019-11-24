Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Automotive OLED Lighting Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

OLED is an “organic light-emitting diode” (Organic Light Emitting Diode) acronym. Different from current a semiconductor crystal composition using LED, OLED is an organic material.

OLED offers completely new possibilities in lamp and luminaire design. As panel radiators they are suitable for use as signal light, taillight or even in the car interior lighting. The result: homogeneous light surfaces in all shapes and many colors, durable and energy efficient.

The OLED Automotive Lighting includes exterior lighting and interior lighting. The exterior lighting occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in the Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.

Currently, most country has the policy support in the OLED Automotive Lighting due to the energy conservation. The sales price is relative high than LED automotive lighting, so the demand is small now and it means that it is likely only to be used for premium models in the next few years. As more ripe the technology, lower the cost, and the demand will have a big breakthrough. According to economic level, Europe and USA will be main sales region.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

OSRAM

Hella

Yeolight Technology

Konica Minolta Pioneer

Astron FIAMM

Stanley

Magneti Marelli

ZKW

Koito Automotive OLED Lighting Market by Types

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting Automotive OLED Lighting Market by Applications

OEM