Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Automotive Parts and Components

GlobalAutomotive Parts and Components Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
Automotive Parts and Components is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.
Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Robert Bosch
  • Denso Corp.
  • Magna International
  • Continental
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Faurecia
  • Lear Corp.
  • Valeo
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Yazaki Corp.
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • JTEKT Corp.
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Mahle GmbH
  • Yanfeng Automotive
  • BASF
  • Calsonic Kansei Corp.
  • Toyota Boshoku Corp.
  • Schaeffler
  • Panasonic Automotive
  • Toyoda Gosei
  • Autoliv
  • Hitachi Automotive
  • Gestamp
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Hyundai-WIA Corp.
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Samvardhana Motherson

    Automotive Parts and Components Market by Types

  • Driveline & Powertrain
  • Interiors & Exteriors
  • Electronics
  • Bodies & Chassis
  • Seating
  • Lighting
  • Wheel & Tires
  • Others

    Automotive Parts and Components Market by Applications

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive Parts and Components by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 183

