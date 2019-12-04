 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting

Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market:

  • Brabant Alucast
  • Chicago White Metal Casting
  • Georg Fischer
  • Gibbs Die Casting
  • Magic Precision
  • Meridian Lightweight Technologies
  • Pace Industries
  • Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL)

    About Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market:

  • Die casting is a metal casting process that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity. The mold cavity is created using two hardened tool steel dies which have been machined into shape and work similarly to an injection mold during the process.
  • Magnesium is 33% lighter than aluminum by volume and has a quicker ejection time over aluminum castings. Magnesium is also better at casting components with thinner walls and tighter tolerances than aluminum. Almost as light-weight as plastic, magnesium has the advantage of greater strength and rigidity along with inherent EMI/RFI shielding, durability, heat-dissipation, and full recyclability. Currently, magnesium components account for only 1 percent of a typical carâs weight and it is expected to increase with technological developments. China with its magnesium reserve is expected to emanate as the leading supplier of the magnesium die cast parts.
  • In 2019, the market size of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting.

    What our report offers:

    • Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyse the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market.

    To end with, in Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Pressure Die Casting
  • Vacuum Die Casting
  • Squeeze Die Casting
  • Semi-Solid Die Casting
  • Others

    • Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Body Assemblies
  • Engine Parts
  • Transmission Parts
  • Others

    • Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size

    2.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Production by Type

    6.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Type

    6.3 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

