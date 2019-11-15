 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market. The Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market: 

Die casting is a metal casting process that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity. The mold cavity is created using two hardened tool steel dies which have been machined into shape and work similarly to an injection mold during the process.Magnesium is 33% lighter than aluminum by volume and has a quicker ejection time over aluminum castings. Magnesium is also better at casting components with thinner walls and tighter tolerances than aluminum. Almost as light-weight as plastic, magnesium has the advantage of greater strength and rigidity along with inherent EMI/RFI shielding, durability, heat-dissipation, and full recyclability. Currently, magnesium components account for only 1 percent of a typical carâs weight and it is expected to increase with technological developments. China with its magnesium reserve is expected to emanate as the leading supplier of the magnesium die cast parts.The global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market:

  • Brabant Alucast
  • Chicago White Metal Casting
  • Georg Fischer
  • Gibbs Die Casting
  • Magic Precision
  • Meridian Lightweight Technologies
  • Pace Industries
  • Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL)

    Regions covered in the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market by Applications:

  • Body Assemblies
  • Engine Parts
  • Transmission Parts
  • Others

    Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market by Types:

  • Pressure Die Casting
  • Vacuum Die Casting
  • Squeeze Die Casting
  • Semi-Solid Die Casting
  • Others

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Product
    4.3 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Product
    6.3 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Product
    7.3 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Forecast
    12.5 Europe Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

