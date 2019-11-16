Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Plastics extrusionÂ is a high-volume manufacturing process in which rawÂ plasticÂ is melted and formed into a continuous profile.

The increasing demand for improved fuel efficiency and lightweighting in automobiles has resulted in many auto component manufacturers opting for engineering plastics across the automobile design value chain.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dayco Products (USA)

Doga (Spain)

Nanbu Plastics (Japan)

Noda Plastic Seikou (Japan)

Sugiyama Plastics (Japan)

Extrudex (USA)

Lauren Manufacturing (USA)

OKE Group (Germany)

Eaton (Ireland)

United Plastic Components (Canada)

Central Plastics (USA)

Paul Murphy Plastics (USA) Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market by Types

Crush Bumpers

Door Panels

Switches

Others Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market by Applications

Passenger Cars