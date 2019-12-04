 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles

Global “Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Automotive plastics possess many desirable characteristics including durability, strength, recyclability, and scratch and abrasion resistance that allow design, modeling, and incorporation of components made of these materials in automobiles. In modern vehicles, plastics constitute almost half of the total volume of the vehicle yet contribute to hardly 10% of the total weight making them lighter and improving fuel efficiency..

Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • AkzoNobel
  • SABIC
  • BASF
  • Momentive Specialty Chemicals
  • Bayer Material Science
  • Lear Corp.
  • Quadrant AG
  • Borealis
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Evonik Industries
  • the Dow Chemical Co.
  • and many more.

    Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market can be Split into:

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyurethane (PU)
  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
  • Polyethylene (PE).

    By Applications, the Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles Market can be Split into:

  • Interior
  • Exterior
  • Electronics
  • Powertrain
  • Chassis
  • Wire harnessing.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles market.
    • To organize and forecast Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Automotive Plastics for Passenger Vehicles industry.

