Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Automotive Power Window Motor

Summary

  • Automotive power window motor is an electrical motor which is used to raise automobile power window which converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, transferring or transforming electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction.
  And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Denso
  • Brose
  • Bosch
  • Mabuchi
  • SHIROKI
  • Aisin
  • Antolin
  • Magna
  • Valeo
  • DY Auto
  • Johnson Electric
  • Lames
  • Hi-Lex
  • Ningbo Hengte
  • MITSUBA
  • ACDelco

    Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Market by Type

  • DC 12V Motor
  • DC 24V Motor

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Automotive Power Window Motor Market trends
    • Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

