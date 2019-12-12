Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.
Polyvinylchloride (PVC), also commonly referred to as vinyl, is essentially a flexible plastic made from PVC resin, various fillers, and additives such as plasticizers to manipulate its softness, color and texture. Once the desired fillers have been added, PVC is used to coat one side of a knit or woven fabric backing and sometimes a center layer of foam.
PVC resin as raw materials to produce artificial leather called PVC artificial leather (referred to as artificial leather).
China is the largest production region; the second largest production region is Europe. The productions in Asia Pacific develop rapidly.
The global consumption of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is about 407 million square meters in 2017; China is the largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption share is about 29% in 2017; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption volume is about 93 million square meters, the market share is about 23%.
In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the ownership of vehicles, the Automotive Interior Leather will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Benecke-Kaliko
Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market by Types
Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Segment by Type
2.3 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption by Type
2.4 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Segment by Application
2.5 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption by Application
3 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Players
3.1 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Regions
4.1 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Regions
4.2 Americas Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Distributors
10.3 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Customer
11 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast
11.1 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Product Offered
12.3 Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 165
