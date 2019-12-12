Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

Polyvinylchloride (PVC), also commonly referred to as vinyl, is essentially a flexible plastic made from PVC resin, various fillers, and additives such as plasticizers to manipulate its softness, color and texture. Once the desired fillers have been added, PVC is used to coat one side of a knit or woven fabric backing and sometimes a center layer of foam.

PVC resin as raw materials to produce artificial leather called PVC artificial leather (referred to as artificial leather).

China is the largest production region; the second largest production region is Europe. The productions in Asia Pacific develop rapidly.

The global consumption of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is about 407 million square meters in 2017; China is the largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption share is about 29% in 2017; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption volume is about 93 million square meters, the market share is about 23%.

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the ownership of vehicles, the Automotive Interior Leather will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

VeekayÂ Polycoats

Xiefu Group Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market by Types

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle