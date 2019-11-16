 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Rental Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Global “Automotive Rental Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Automotive Rental market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Automotive Rental industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Rental Market:

  • Enterprise
  • Hertz
  • AvisÂ Budget
  • ALDÂ Automotive
  • Arval
  • Sixt
  • Europcar
  • Localiza
  • Unidas
  • CARÂ Inc.
  • ShouqiÂ Group
  • Goldcar
  • Movida
  • Fox Rent A Car
  • eHiÂ CarÂ Services
  • U-Save
  • Yestock Car Rental

    Know About Automotive Rental Market: 

    Automotive Rental is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It is commonly offered by dealers as an alternative to vehicle purchase but is widely used by businesses as a method of acquiring (or having the use of) vehicles for business, without the usually needed cash outlay. The key difference in a lease is that after the primary term (usually 2, 3 or 4 years) the vehicle has to either be returned to the leasing company or purchased for the residual value.In 2018, the global Automotive Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Automotive Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

    Automotive Rental Market by Applications:

  • Airport
  • Off-Airport

    Automotive Rental Market by Types:

  • Leisure Leasing
  • Business Leasing

    Regions covered in the Automotive Rental Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Automotive Rental Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Automotive Rental Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automotive Rental Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automotive Rental Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automotive Rental Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automotive Rental Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automotive Rental Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Automotive Rental Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Automotive Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Automotive Rental Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automotive Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Automotive Rental Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Automotive Rental Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Automotive Rental Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Automotive Rental Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Rental Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Rental Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue by Product
    4.3 Automotive Rental Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automotive Rental Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Automotive Rental by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Automotive Rental Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Automotive Rental Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Automotive Rental by Product
    6.3 North America Automotive Rental by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Automotive Rental by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Automotive Rental Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Automotive Rental Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Automotive Rental by Product
    7.3 Europe Automotive Rental by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Automotive Rental by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Automotive Rental Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Automotive Rental Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Automotive Rental by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Automotive Rental by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Automotive Rental Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Automotive Rental Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Automotive Rental Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Automotive Rental Forecast
    12.5 Europe Automotive Rental Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Rental Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Automotive Rental Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Rental Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Automotive Rental Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

