Global Automotive Speed Reducers Market Size & Forecast by 2019-2024: Experts Analysis

About Automotive Speed Reducers:

Automotive Speed Reducers are devices between the transmission box and Differential, transferring the power from engine to axle.

Automotive Speed Reducers Market Key Players:

AAM

GKN

Magna

Meritor

DANA

ZF

HANDE Axle

Press Kogyo

Hyundai Dymos

Sichuan Jian’an

Shandong Heavy Industry

Automotive Speed Reducers market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Automotive Speed Reducers has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Automotive Speed Reducers Market Types:

Single Stage

Double Stage Automotive Speed Reducers Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of the Report:

The classification of Automotive Speed Reducers includes Single Stage type and Double Stage type, and the proportion of Single Stage type in 2017 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Speed Reducers is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Speed Reducers is for Passenger Vehicle, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.50%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. AAM, GKN, Magna, Meritor, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Speed Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.