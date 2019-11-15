Global Automotive Structural Sheet Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Automotive structural sheet can be divided into aluminum, steel, alloys and other. Automotive structural sheet metal market has witnessed a significant surge, mainly due to the current hype regarding the mobility services, autonomous, driving, digitization and electric powertrains, dominating the automotive industry. With the current boom in automotive production, across the globe the automotive chassis and exterior account for a major share, leading to the development of the automotive structural sheet metal market. Weight reduction in vehicles, is another major trend in the market that is expected to boost the demand, with manufacturers opting for lightweight materials to ensure reduction in emission rates. The global Automotive Structural Sheet market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Structural Sheet Market:

Associated Materials

ABC Sheet Metal

A&E Manufacturing Company

ATAS Internationa

BlueScope Steel

Bud Industries

General Sheet Metal Works

NCI Building Systems

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Alcoa Inc

Wise Alloys

Noble Industries

Autoline Industries

Prototek

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Automotive Structural Sheet Market by Types:

Aluminum

Steel

Alloys