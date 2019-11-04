Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870852

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car (usually 4 TPMS sensors).

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System in each application, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Lear

ACDelco

Pacific Industrial

Bendix

Huf

CUB Elecparts

Sate Auto Electronic

Denso

Baolong Automotive

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Types

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle