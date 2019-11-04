 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Automotive

GlobalAutomotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.
In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car (usually 4 TPMS sensors).
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System in each application, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Schrader (Sensata)
  • Continental
  • ZF TRW
  • Lear
  • ACDelco
  • Pacific Industrial
  • Bendix
  • Huf
  • CUB Elecparts
  • Sate Auto Electronic
  • Denso
  • Baolong Automotive
  • NIRA Dynamics
  • Orange Electronic
  • Shenzhen Autotech

    Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Types

  • Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

    Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Applications

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    No. of Pages: – 161

    Joann Wilson
