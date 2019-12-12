Global Automotive Torque Converter Parts Market 2020-2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled “Global Automotive Torque Converter Parts Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with remarkable synopsis. This analysis report overviews Automotive Torque Converter Parts introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

A torque converter is a type of fluid coupling which transfers rotating power from a prime mover, like an internal combustionengine, to a rotating driven load.

Magna International (Canada)

Sonnax (USA)

Schaeffler (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Ahresty (Japan)

UNIPRES (Japan)

Gifu Kato Manufacturing (Japan)

Kawamura Kikai (Japan)

Koyo Seiki (Japan).

Torque converter is usually located between theÂ enginesÂ flexplate and the transmission.

The global Automotive Torque Converter Parts market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Torque Converter Parts.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Torque Converter Parts market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Torque Converter Parts market by product type and applications/end industries.

Housing

Turbine

Others Automotive Torque Converter Parts Market Segments by Application:

Passenger Cars