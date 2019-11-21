Global Automotive Transceivers Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The Global “Automotive Transceivers Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Automotive Transceivers market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Automotive Transceivers Market:

Because of the increasing demand for data exchange in modern vehicles, the automotive industry implemented networks like CAN (Controller Area Network), LIN (Local Interconnect Network) and FlexRay protocol-based bus systems. In the future, cars will have more electronic control units (ECUs) which will feature an even higher level of functionality. Therefore, the importance of in-vehicle networking devices increases due to the larger quantity of data exchanged between the ECUs. As a result the automotive industry newly established the CAN FD (Flexible Data-rate) protocol for faster CAN communication up to 5Mbit/s and CAN PN (Partial Networking) for improved energy efficiency.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Transceivers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Transceivers.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Automotive Transceivers Market Are:

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Autotalks

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Embien Technologies

Infineon Technologies

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Transceivers:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Automotive Transceivers Market Report Segment by Types:

LIN

CAN

FlexRay

Ethernet

Others

Automotive Transceivers Market Report Segmented by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

