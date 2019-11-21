 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Automotive Transceivers

The Global “Automotive Transceivers Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Automotive Transceivers market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Automotive Transceivers Market:

  • Because of the increasing demand for data exchange in modern vehicles, the automotive industry implemented networks like CAN (Controller Area Network), LIN (Local Interconnect Network) and FlexRay protocol-based bus systems. In the future, cars will have more electronic control units (ECUs) which will feature an even higher level of functionality. Therefore, the importance of in-vehicle networking devices increases due to the larger quantity of data exchanged between the ECUs. As a result the automotive industry newly established the CAN FD (Flexible Data-rate) protocol for faster CAN communication up to 5Mbit/s and CAN PN (Partial Networking) for improved energy efficiency.
  • In 2019, the market size of Automotive Transceivers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Transceivers.

    • Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Automotive Transceivers Market Are:

  • Analog Devices
  • Asahi Kasei Microdevices
  • Autotalks
  • Broadcom
  • Cypress Semiconductor
  • Elmos Semiconductor
  • Embien Technologies
  • Infineon Technologies

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Transceivers:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Automotive Transceivers Market Report Segment by Types:

  • LIN
  • CAN
  • FlexRay
  • Ethernet
  • Others

  • Automotive Transceivers Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Automotive Transceivers Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Automotive Transceivers Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Automotive Transceivers players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Automotive Transceivers, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Automotive Transceivers industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Automotive Transceivers participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Automotive Transceivers Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Automotive Transceivers Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Automotive Transceivers Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Automotive Transceivers Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Automotive Transceivers Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Automotive Transceivers Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Automotive Transceivers Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Automotive Transceivers Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

