Global Automotive Transfer Case Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Transfer Case Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Automotive Transfer Case Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Automotive Transfer Case industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Automotive Transfer Case market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Transfer Case market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Automotive Transfer Case market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Magna

GKN

BorgWarner

Linamar

ZF

AAM

Meritor

Dana

Marmon

Hyundai Dymos

Fabco

Univance

Scope of the Report:

Automotive Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. It is an aluminum or steel housing under the vehicle and the vast majority of transfer cases are either chain based or gear based. The transfer case transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles by means of drive shafts. It also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the front and rear wheels, and may contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road use.

The Automotive Transfer Case industry is relatively concentrated, the revenue of top 5 manufacturers account about 68% of global market share in 2015. And high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Magna, GKN, BorgWarner, Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance and etc.

North America is the largest producer (53% market share of global in 2015) and consumer (42% market share of global in 2015) of Automotive Transfer Case and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. The region is dominated by domestic OEMs, such as Ford Motors Company, General Motors Company, and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Transfer Case in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for Automotive Transfer Case is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6990 million US$ in 2024, from 4630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Chain Driven Transfer Cases On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Light Trucks

SUVs

Light Trucks

SUVs

Others This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



