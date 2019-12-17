Global Automotive Transmission Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Automotive Transmission:

Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

Automotive Transmission Market Manufactures:

SIN

ZF

Jatco

Getrag

Volkswagen

Honda

MOBIS

Magna

SAIC

GM

Chongqing Tsingshan

Allison Transmission

Continental

Zhejiang Wanliyang

Borgwarner

Eaton Corporation

MT

AT

AMT

CVT

DCT Automotive Transmission Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

China is the largest consumer of Automotive Transmission and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Transmission in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like India and Thailand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Automotive Transmission starch will increase.

The worldwide market for Automotive Transmission is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 121200 million US$ in 2024, from 103800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.