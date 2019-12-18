Global Automotive Water Pump Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Automotive Water Pump Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Water Pump market size.

About Automotive Water Pump:

Automotive water pump is pump used on the automobile engine to transport water to cool the engine. This report involved two type of automotive water pump which is being used.

Top Key Players of Automotive Water Pump Market:

KSPG AG

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Xibeng

Continental

Gates Corporation

GMB Corporation

ACDelco

Jung Woo Auto

Edelbrock

Fawer

Jinglong

US Motor Works

Dongfeng

Longji Group

FMI

Major Types covered in the Automotive Water Pump Market report are:

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump Major Applications covered in the Automotive Water Pump Market report are:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Automotive Water Pump Market:

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive Water Pump developed steady, with an average growth rate of 2.67%.

The global average price of Automotive Water Pump is in the decreasing trend, from 26.5 USD/ Units in 2011 to 25.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Water Pump includes Mechanical Water Pump, Electric Water Pump. The proportion of Mechanical Water Pump in 2015 is about 86.30%, and the proportion of Electric Water Pump in 2015 is about 13.7%.

Automotive Water Pump is application in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Water Pump is Passenger Car, and the market share in 2015 is about 80.27%.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, with a production market share nearly 27.43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, enjoying production market share about 23.20% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% % in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.41%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.