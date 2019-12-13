Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Autonomous Delivery Robots market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Robotics technology is one of the fastest emerging technologies that have potential to revolutionize the delivery system in various industries. Despite, being in its nascent stage, delivery robots are currently moving mail and supplies around offices, hotels and other large spaces. For instance, company Savioke butler robots can roam around the hotels delivering snacks, toiletries and other requested items. These advanced robots are equipped with artificial intelligence, so that they can interact with customers and provides positive customer experience. In 2015, Saviokes prototype robot fleet travelled more than 1,000 miles in five test hotels. Beside, delivery services in hotels, these robots also deliver medicines, meal and documents in hospitals. Aethon, a U.S based company is known for its delivery robots that are capable working in medical environments. TUG an Aethons flagship robot, can pull the delivery carts to places where they are needed, capable to access elevators and pathways avoiding pedestrians. The Aethon and Savioke are showcasing the glimpse of coming possibilities in automatic logistic delivery systems. Mobile robots technology will provide the opportunity and allow the researchers to build more efficient delivery robots that can drive on sidewalks and delivering parcel door-to-door..

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Starship Technologies

Robby Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Eliport

Marble Robot

TeleRetail

Aethon

Kiwi and many more. Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market can be Split into:

Fully Autonomous Robots

Semi-Autonomous Robots. By Applications, the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market can be Split into:

Hotels

Hospitals

Restaurants

Logistics