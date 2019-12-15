Global Autonomous Trucks Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The Autonomous Trucks market covers industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape.

An autonomous truck, which is also known as self-driving truck, can run on the roads without the physical presence of a human driver. Autonomous trucks utilize advanced technological systems such as improved quality sensors and cameras, which in turn eliminate the requirement of the physical presence of a driver for running the truck. The platooning of vehicles, which is also known as vehicle-to-vehicle interaction, is an upcoming concept in the autonomous truck market and has been gaining significance for the last few years..

Autonomous Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Daimler

Ford motor

AB Volvo

Tesla

IVICO

MAN

DAF

Scania and many more. Autonomous Trucks Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Autonomous Trucks Market can be Split into:

Semi-Automated Trucks

Fully Automated Trucks. By Applications, the Autonomous Trucks Market can be Split into:

Agriculture

Construction