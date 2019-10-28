Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market 2019 Research by Experts

About Avian Influenza Vaccines:

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Key Players:

Avian Influenza Vaccines market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Avian Influenza Vaccines has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Types:

Other Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Applications:

Other Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Avian Influenza Vaccines is in the decreasing trend, from 20 K USD/K doses in 2011 to 19.8 USD/K doses in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Avian Influenza Vaccines includes H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines, H9 Avian Influenza Vaccines and other Avian Influenza Vaccines, and the proportion of H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines in 2015 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Avian Influenza Vaccines is widely used in Chicken, Duck & Goose and Other birds. The most proportion of Avian Influenza Vaccines is used in chicken, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 77%.

China region is the largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2015. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is intense. Merial, QYH Biotech, DHN, HVRI, CEVA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Avian Influenza Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.