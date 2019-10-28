Global Aviation Actuator Systems Market 2025: CAGR Status, Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Share, Key Players, Analysis, Type, Application

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Sitec Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Eaton

Moog

SAAB

Parker

Woodward

UTC

Curtiss Wright

Beaver

Merrill

GE Aviation

Arkwin

Actuators in aircraft play a vital role for flight and control; often their operation ensures the safety of the aircraft and every passenger on board.In the past, airplanes have been fitted with hydraulic actuators. Airline companies are beginning to fit airplanes with electric actuators, because of better technology and more reliability. These heavy-duty linear actuators are manufactured to stand up to high pressure, peaking sometimes above 5,000psi. Because they are very close to the ground at high speeds, they must be built incredibly strong so they are not damaged by debris that is kicked up by wheels.North America is expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period. North-American Airlines is expected to invest in the redesigning process of international wide-body aircraft. Air traffic in Europe is expected to increase, requiring significant upgrading. Manufacturers in this region are aiming at emission free and fuel-efficient aircrafts with efficient aviation actuator systems.The global Aviation Actuator Systems market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Commercial Market

Military Market Aviation Actuator Systems Market by Types:

Electric

Electromechanical

Electrohydraulic