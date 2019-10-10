Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

Azimuth Thrusters Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Azimuth Thrusters market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Azimuth Thrusters market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.

Azimuth Thrusters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Azimuth Thrusters market are: –

SCHOTTEL Group

Rolls-Royce

Niigata Power Systems

Cat Propulsion

Brunvoll and many more Scope of the Report:

The past years has witnessed the decrease of global azimuth thrusters due to the shrink of global shipbuilding market. The overcapacity and reduction in offshore demand has influenced the azimuth thrusters a lot. But we can still see the demand of azimuth thrusters in major shipbuilding regions such as Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Globally, the azimuth thruster industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of azimuth thrusters is relatively high. And some enterprises, like SCHOTTEL Group and Rolls-Royce and Niigata Power Systems etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their azimuth thrusters and related services. At the same time, Europe, where most of the leading manufacturers come from the region, is remarkable in the global azimuth thruster industry because of their market share and technology status of azimuth thrusters.

The worldwide market for Azimuth Thrusters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Less than 1500KW

1500KW-3500KW

More than 3500KW Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Tugboat

Offshore Support Vessel

Ferries and Freighter