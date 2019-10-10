 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Azimuth

Azimuth Thrusters Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Azimuth Thrusters market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Azimuth Thrusters market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.

Azimuth Thrusters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Azimuth Thrusters market are: –

  • SCHOTTEL Group
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Niigata Power Systems 
  • Cat Propulsion
  • Brunvoll and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The past years has witnessed the decrease of global azimuth thrusters due to the shrink of global shipbuilding market. The overcapacity and reduction in offshore demand has influenced the azimuth thrusters a lot. But we can still see the demand of azimuth thrusters in major shipbuilding regions such as Europe, China, Japan and Korea.
  • Globally, the azimuth thruster industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of azimuth thrusters is relatively high. And some enterprises, like SCHOTTEL Group and Rolls-Royce and Niigata Power Systems etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their azimuth thrusters and related services. At the same time, Europe, where most of the leading manufacturers come from the region, is remarkable in the global azimuth thruster industry because of their market share and technology status of azimuth thrusters.
  • The worldwide market for Azimuth Thrusters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Less than 1500KW
  • 1500KW-3500KW
  • More than 3500KW

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Tugboat
  • Offshore Support Vessel
  • Ferries and Freighter
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Azimuth Thrusters Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Azimuth Thrusters Market Research Offers:

    • Azimuth Thrusters Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Azimuth Thrusters market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Azimuth Thrusters market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Azimuth Thrusters industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Azimuth Thrusters Industry.
    • Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Azimuth Thrusters Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Azimuth Thrusters Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Azimuth Thrusters Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Azimuth Thrusters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Azimuth Thrusters Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Azimuth Thrusters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Azimuth Thrusters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Azimuth Thrusters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Azimuth Thrusters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.