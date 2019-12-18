Global Azoxystrobin Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Azoxystrobin Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Azoxystrobin market size.

About Azoxystrobin:

The Azoxystrobin market is one type of funbicide of Strobilurin. Azoxystrobin is a systemic, broad-spectrum fungicide that was first introduced in 1998. It inhibits spore germination and is used on grape vines, cereals, potatoes, apples, bananas, citrus, tomatoes and other crops.

Top Key Players of Azoxystrobin Market:

Syngenta

Suli Chemical

Shanghai Heben

Nutrichem

Limin Chemical

Udrangon

Jiangsu Flag Chemical

Major Types covered in the Azoxystrobin Market report are:

Azoxystrobin Tech 98% Min

Azoxystrobin Tech 95% Min

Others Major Applications covered in the Azoxystrobin Market report are:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others Scope of Azoxystrobin Market:

In 2017, the global Azoxystrobin market is led by North America, capturing about 39.29% of global Azoxystrobin production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.43% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Azoxystrobin are Syngenta, Suli Chemical, Shanghai Heben, Nutrichem, Limin Chemical. Syngenta is the world leader, holding 57.56% production market share in 2017. Now ChemChina takeover of Syngenta.

In application, Azoxystrobin downstream is wide and recently Azoxystrobin has acquired increasing significance in various crops, such as Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses. Globally, the Azoxystrobin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cereals & Grains which accounts for nearly 46.51% of total downstream consumption of Azoxystrobin.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Azoxystrobin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production revenue of Azoxystrobin is estimated to be 1201 Million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Azoxystrobin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.