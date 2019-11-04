Global Azoxystrobin Market 2024Developments, Opportunities, Players, Regions, Suppliers

Global “Azoxystrobin Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Azoxystrobin market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Azoxystrobin

The Azoxystrobin market is one type of funbicide of Strobilurin. Azoxystrobin is a systemic, broad-spectrum fungicide that was first introduced in 1998. It inhibits spore germination and is used on grape vines, cereals, potatoes, apples, bananas, citrus, tomatoes and other crops.

Azoxystrobin Market Key Players:

Syngenta

Suli Chemical

Shanghai Heben

Nutrichem

Limin Chemical

Udrangon

Jiangsu Flag Chemical

Jiangsu Frey Global Azoxystrobin market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Azoxystrobin has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Azoxystrobin in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Azoxystrobin Market Types:

Azoxystrobin Tech 98% Min

Azoxystrobin Tech 95% Min

Others Azoxystrobin Market Applications:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Major Highlights of Azoxystrobin Market report: Azoxystrobin Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Azoxystrobin, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

In 2017, the global Azoxystrobin market is led by North America, capturing about 39.29% of global Azoxystrobin production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.43% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Azoxystrobin are Syngenta, Suli Chemical, Shanghai Heben, Nutrichem, Limin Chemical. Syngenta is the world leader, holding 57.56% production market share in 2017. Now ChemChina takeover of Syngenta.

In application, Azoxystrobin downstream is wide and recently Azoxystrobin has acquired increasing significance in various crops, such as Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses. Globally, the Azoxystrobin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cereals & Grains which accounts for nearly 46.51% of total downstream consumption of Azoxystrobin.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Azoxystrobin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production revenue of Azoxystrobin is estimated to be 1201 Million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Azoxystrobin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.