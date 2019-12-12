Global Azoxystrobin Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

The Azoxystrobin market is one type of funbicide of Strobilurin. Azoxystrobin is a systemic, broad-spectrum fungicide that was first introduced in 1998. It inhibits spore germination and is used on grape vines, cereals, potatoes, apples, bananas, citrus, tomatoes and other crops.
In 2017, the global Azoxystrobin market is led by North America, capturing about 39.29% of global Azoxystrobin production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.43% of production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Azoxystrobin are Syngenta, Suli Chemical, Shanghai Heben, Nutrichem, Limin Chemical. Syngenta is the world leader, holding 57.56% production market share in 2017. Now ChemChina takeover of Syngenta.
In application, Azoxystrobin downstream is wide and recently Azoxystrobin has acquired increasing significance in various crops, such as Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses. Globally, the Azoxystrobin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cereals & Grains which accounts for nearly 46.51% of total downstream consumption of Azoxystrobin.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Azoxystrobin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production revenue of Azoxystrobin is estimated to be 1201 Million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
