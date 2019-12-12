Global Azoxystrobin Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

The Azoxystrobin market is one type of funbicide of Strobilurin. Azoxystrobin is a systemic, broad-spectrum fungicide that was first introduced in 1998. It inhibits spore germination and is used on grape vines, cereals, potatoes, apples, bananas, citrus, tomatoes and other crops.

In 2017, the global Azoxystrobin market is led by North America, capturing about 39.29% of global Azoxystrobin production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.43% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Azoxystrobin are Syngenta, Suli Chemical, Shanghai Heben, Nutrichem, Limin Chemical. Syngenta is the world leader, holding 57.56% production market share in 2017. Now ChemChina takeover of Syngenta.

In application, Azoxystrobin downstream is wide and recently Azoxystrobin has acquired increasing significance in various crops, such as Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses. Globally, the Azoxystrobin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cereals & Grains which accounts for nearly 46.51% of total downstream consumption of Azoxystrobin.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Azoxystrobin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production revenue of Azoxystrobin is estimated to be 1201 Million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Azoxystrobin Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881475

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Azoxystrobin Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Azoxystrobin Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Syngenta

Suli Chemical

Shanghai Heben

Nutrichem

Limin Chemical

Udrangon

Jiangsu Flag Chemical

Jiangsu Frey Azoxystrobin Market by Types

Azoxystrobin Tech 98% Min

Azoxystrobin Tech 95% Min

Others Azoxystrobin Market by Applications

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses