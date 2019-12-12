Global Backflow Preventers Market 2020 Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue

Backflow is a term in plumbing for an unwanted flow of water in the reverse direction. It can be a serious health risk for the contamination of potable water supplies with foul water. In the most obvious case, a toilet flush cistern and its water supply must be isolated from the toilet bowl. For this reason, building codes mandate a series of measures and backflow prevention devices to prevent backflow.

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

Shanghai Jinyi.

Backflow Preventers Report Segmentation: Backflow Preventers Market Segments by Type:

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Bronze Backflow Preventers Market Segments by Application:

Chemical Plant

Water Stations