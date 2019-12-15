Global Backlight Module Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Backlight Module:

Backlight module provides light source to the LCD panel , because the LCD itself does not radiate. In order to allow users can clearly see the picture on LCD displayer , we set up the backlight module to illuminate the LCD panel .From this ,we can see the information on LCD display. Therefore, âBacklight Module” is one of the key components of the LCD panel. The backlight module is composed of the light source, light guide plate, optic films, and other mechanical parts .

Backlight Module Market Types:

CCFL Backlight Module

LED Backlight Module Backlight Module Market Applications:

Application I

Application II

This industry will form a complete production line by integration of upstream and downstream industries. Due to backlight module is not a highly technological industry, small enterprises will be hard to develop themselves if they have not price advantage or excellent economic power.

China is top capacity country around world. Nowadays, Taiwan, Japan, South Korean manufacturers are all have factories in China. Meanwhile, Chinese LCD companies will be involved backlight module enterprises in order to enhance the competitiveness of enterprise. The China will continue maintain the top capacity position under the dual condition.

China is still weak at technologyãBacklight module industry is a high cost industry, The raw materials accounted for over 80 percent of cost, so master the technology about upstream materials which especial in guide panel and optical films is essential for raising Master upstream materials technology is essential for raising profitability.

The worldwide market for Backlight Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.