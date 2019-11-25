Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Bacterial Vaginosis Drug is used for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), which also known as vaginal bacteriosis or Gardnerella vaginitis, a disease of the vagina caused by excessive bacteria.

The classification of bacterial vaginosis drug includes Rx and OTC, and the proportion of OTC in 2016 is about 72%.Bacterial vaginosis drug is widely sold in hospital, pharmacy and other field. The most proportion of bacterial vaginosis drug is sold in pharmacy, and the revenue in 2016 is about 423 M USD.USA region is the largest supplier of bacterial vaginosis drug, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2016.USA and Europe are the largest consumption places, with the consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016.Market competition is intense. Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, Piramal, Abbott, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Bayer

Pfizer

Sanofi

Piramal

Abbott

Galderma

Mission

Alkem

Xiuzheng

Teva

Perrigo

West-Ward

HPGC

Yunnan Baiyao

Starpharma

Novel

Rx

Hospital

Pharmacy