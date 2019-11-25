 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Bacterial Vaginosis Drug

Bacterial Vaginosis Drug is used for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), which also known as vaginal bacteriosis or Gardnerella vaginitis, a disease of the vagina caused by excessive bacteria.
The classification of bacterial vaginosis drug includes Rx and OTC, and the proportion of OTC in 2016 is about 72%.Bacterial vaginosis drug is widely sold in hospital, pharmacy and other field. The most proportion of bacterial vaginosis drug is sold in pharmacy, and the revenue in 2016 is about 423 M USD.USA region is the largest supplier of bacterial vaginosis drug, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2016.USA and Europe are the largest consumption places, with the consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016.Market competition is intense. Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, Piramal, Abbott, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Bayer
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • Piramal
  • Abbott
  • Galderma
  • Mission
  • Alkem
  • Xiuzheng
  • Teva
  • Perrigo
  • West-Ward
  • HPGC
  • Yunnan Baiyao
  • Starpharma
  • Novel
  • Edenvridge

    Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market by Types

  • Rx
  • OTC

    Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market by Applications

  • Hospital
  • Pharmacy
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Segment by Type

    2.3 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Consumption by Type

    2.4 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Segment by Application

    2.5 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Consumption by Application

    3 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug by Players

    3.1 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 158

