Global Bag Dust Collector Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Bag Dust Collector

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Bag Dust Collector Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Bag Dust Collector Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Bag Dust Collector is a system used to enhance the quality of air released from industrial and commercial processes by collecting dust and other impurities from air or gas. Designed to handle high-volume dust loads, a dust collector system consists of a blower, dust filter, a filter-cleaning system, and a dust receptacle or dust removal system. It is distinguished from air cleaners, which use disposable filters to remove dust.
The dust collector industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global sales of dust collector is about 1.39%. In 2012, the global sales volume of dust collector was about 15338 units, while in 2016, the total global sales volume was estimated at 16141 units. As to the market revenue size, the global dust collector sales revenue was about 7687.38 Million US$, and the figure reached 8001.84 Million US$ by the end of 2016.Main Manufacturers
Global dust collector industry is not very concentrated, as the manufacturing technology is getting mature and mature. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are Alstom, Longking, Balcke-DÃ¼rr and Feida. The top 4 manufacturers occupied about 20% of the total revenue market in 2016.Regional Segment
China remains the largest market of dust collector with a market sales share of about 40% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 16.45% and 14.70%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Alstom
  • Longking
  • Balcke-DÃ¼rr
  • Feida
  • Babcock & Wilcox
  • FLSmidth
  • Foster Wheeler
  • Sinoma
  • Tianjie Group
  • Hamon
  • Ducon Technologies
  • SHENGYUN
  • BHEL
  • KC Cottrell
  • Sumitomo
  • Donaldson
  • Hitachi
  • Nederman
  • Sinosteel Tiancheng
  • Kelin
  • Hangzhou Tianming
  • Clyde Bergemann Power Group

    Bag Dust Collector Market by Types

  • Filter Type
  • Magnetic Type
  • Electrostatic Type

    Bag Dust Collector Market by Applications

  • Steel Industry
  • Thermal power industry
  • Cement
  • Mining
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Bag Dust Collector Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Bag Dust Collector Segment by Type

    2.3 Bag Dust Collector Consumption by Type

    2.4 Bag Dust Collector Segment by Application

    2.5 Bag Dust Collector Consumption by Application

    3 Global Bag Dust Collector by Players

    3.1 Global Bag Dust Collector Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Bag Dust Collector Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Bag Dust Collector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 182

