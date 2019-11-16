Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Balloon Kyphoplasty market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Balloon Kyphoplasty market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Balloon Kyphoplasty basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13544364

VCF is characterized by the collapse of one or more vertebral bodies, resulting in persistent and unbearable pain in patients. Osteoporosis, a degenerative bone disease, is a leading cause of VCF among elderly women. Metastatic bone disease, multiple myeloma, metastatic spinal tumors, and traumatic injuries also cause VCF. Individuals with VCF can undergo vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty to rectify the condition. Both procedures are minimally invasive and conducted on an outpatient basis. They include the insertion of special bone needles through the tissues in the posterior wall on the back and the injection of orthopaedic cement into the vertebral body. The usage of balloon devices makes kyphoplasty stand apart from vertebroplasty. The gradual inflation of balloon and insertion of devices help restore the pre-facture shape and height of the vertebral bodies. The kyphoplasty procedures lead to the long-term maintenance of spinal bones injured by compression fractures. This procedure reduces pain in individuals; lessens the need for pain medications; decreases dependence on canes or other supporting devices; and helps return to a relatively normal level of physical activity..

Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

CareFusion

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Stryker and many more. Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Balloon Kyphoplasty Market can be Split into:

Chronic Pain

Spinal Deformity. By Applications, the Balloon Kyphoplasty Market can be Split into:

Hospital

Clinic