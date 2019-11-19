Global Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Forecast by 2024: Top Companies, Size, Development Factors, Regional Analysis, Development Factors

Barium Petroleum Sulfonate is extracted from petroleum oil fraction by sulfonation, alcohol water extraction and barium salt saponification, and then refined finally. It is used as an anti-corrosion additive for anti-rust oil..

Chemtura

MORESCO Corporation

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

Eastern Petroleum Private Limited

Wilterng Chemicals Ltd

Unicorn Petroleum Industries

Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical

Xinji Beifang Huagong

Tianyu Petroleum Additive

Nanjing Runyou Chemical industry Additive

Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical

Danyang Boer Oil Additive

Xinji Jiangyang Chemical

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa.

Solid

Solid

Liquid.

Rust Preventatives

Coatings and Greases

Greases

Slushing Oils

Hydraulic Fluids