Global BASE Jumping Equipment Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About BASE Jumping Equipment Market Report: BASE jumping is an air sport, which involves jumping from a fixed structure with the use of a parachute or wingsuit. It is an acronym for the type of structures used to jump from: Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (rocks). It is similar to skydiving but more dangerous because of the low altitude jumps involved.

Top manufacturers/players: Apex BASE, Squirrel, GLH Systems, AdrenalinBASE, ATAIR Canopies, Bonehead Composites, ParAAvis, Performance Designs, Phoenix-Fly, Velocity Sports Equipment

BASE Jumping Equipment Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

BASE Jumping Equipment Market Segment by Type:

Container or Harness Systems

Canopies

Wingsuit

Helmets

Others BASE Jumping Equipment Market Segment by Applications:

Recreational Users