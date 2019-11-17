Global Basic Dyes Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "Basic Dyes Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Basic dye is a cationic stain and reacts with material that is negatively charged. Usually available in synthetic form, these act as bases and are actually aniline dyes. As their color base is not soluble in water, this can be achieved by converting base into salt.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF

Bayer

Geigy

Archroma

Huntsman

Nippon Kayaku

CHT Group

Aljo Dyes

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Chromatech

Aakash Chemicals

Victor Color Industries

Sensient Colors

Hodogaya Chemical

Zhejiang Longsheng

YOGESH Dyestuff Products

Tailon Group

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical

Suzhou Sunway Basic Dyes Market by Types

Liquid

Powder Basic Dyes Market by Applications

Textile

Leather

Paper