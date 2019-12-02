Global Basic Petrochemical Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Summary

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corp. (ExxonMobil)

Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

Royal Dutch Shell Basic Petrochemical Market Segmentation Market by Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Mehtanol

Others Market by Application

Transportation

Construction

Agriculture

Electronics

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]