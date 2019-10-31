Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

GS Yuasa

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

23 Systems

BYD

Johnson Controls

LG

Boston-Power

Electrovaya

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

Hitachi

Energy Storage Technology (China) Group

About Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market:

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) or traction battery is a battery used to power the propulsion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

As a result of the changes in the climatic conditions worldwide and the impact of globalization, most of the countries have been notified to control their emissions it mostly include Asian Pacific countries. This is expected to increase the demand for battery electric vehicles during the forecast period. By the end of 2023, Asia Pacific will account for the majority of the market share, driven by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations governing emission and fuel standards in the region, followed by North America. The demand for pure electric vehicles is on the rise and is expected to become a major propellant for the market. Lithium-ion batteries accounted for the highest share in the market.

In 2019, the market size of Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle. Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Report Segment by Types:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Others

Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Report Segmented by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Size

2.2 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Production by Type

6.2 Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type

6.3 Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

